Jessi is coming to Manila in September

'See you soon, Philippines,' says Jessi

MANILA, Philippines – “ZOOM” hitmaker Jessi is meeting her Filipino Jebbies!

Concert promoter Be You announced on Thursday, June 30, that the Korean-American rapper is coming to Manila on September 30.

Filo-Jebbies! We see you! 👀

Get ready to #ZoomInManila on Sept. 30, 2022 with the boss, #Jessi ! Full details coming zooooon!! 😎 — Be You (@beyouofficial_) June 30, 2022

However, it remains unclear whether the event is a fan meeting or a concert. Additional information such as event venue and ticketing details have yet to be announced, but Be You assured fans that they will be released soon.

“See you soon, Philippines,” the 33-year-old entertainer wrote on her Instagram story, along with the hashtag #ZoomInManila.

Jessi, whose real name is Jessica Ho, debuted in 2005. Her recent hits include “What Type of X,” “NUNU NANA,” “Cold blooded,” and “ZOOM.” She also appeared in South Korean variety shows Unpretty Rapstar, Hangout with You, and Sixth Sense. – Rappler.com