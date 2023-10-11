LOOK: juan karlos makes OPM history on Spotify Global chart with ‘Ere’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The breakout hit is the first Filipino song to debut on the international chart

MANILA, Philippines – OPM pride is sky-high as juan karlos’ newest single “Ere” makes history as the first Filipino song to appear on the Spotify Global chart.

The track debuted at 177th place with 1.22 million streams as of Sunday, October 8. Two days later, “Ere” entered the Top 100 at 87th place with 1.45 million streams.

juan karlos' "ERE" becomes the first Filipino song in history to debut on the global Spotify chart (#177 with 1.22 million streams). pic.twitter.com/1zLJ4qjxN6 — chart data (@chartdata) October 8, 2023

juan karlos' "ERE" becomes the first Filipino song in history to reach the top 100 on the global Spotify chart, jumping 90 spots to #87 with 1.45 million streams. pic.twitter.com/jLi56vPTme — chart data (@chartdata) October 9, 2023

“Ere” has also accomplished other impressive feats on the platform. On top of securing a spot on the global charts, it also became the first Filipino song to make the one-million mark in a single day of streams.

The song also surpassed a record previously held by fellow viral hit “Raining in Manila” by Lola Amour – the OPM song with the biggest single-day streams in the country. “Ere” was also the song, regardless of genre, with the biggest single-day streams in the country, which was achieved earlier on by Taylor Swift’s “Mine (Taylor’s Version).”

juan karlos' "ERE" breaks the all-time single day stream record for a song on Spotify Philippines with 1.392 million streams, surpassing Taylor Swift's "Mine (Taylor's Version). pic.twitter.com/xTIN0vDJY7 — chart data (@chartdata) October 9, 2023

Following his recent achievements, juan karlos shared a crying emoji on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Ere” was released on August 4, and is the latest single off juan karlos’ Sad Songs and Bullshit Part 1. The nine-song album on love and heartbreak includes collaborations with Zild and Paolo Benjamin of Ben&Ben. Moreover, the album is juan karlos’ latest project in three years.

Initially comprising a whopping 18 songs, the nine chosen tracks for the Sad Songs and Bullshit project could potentially be released in the first quarter of 2024, juan karlos revealed to CNN Philippines in an interview on Thursday, October 5.

In an Instagram post, juan karlos wrote that the album started as a compilation of “all the love songs that [he] made for someone whom [he] gave so much of [himself] to.” “

“Eventually, things didn’t turn out the way I hoped for. The songs started to not make any sense. All the songs for love turned into songs for sadness,” he added.

Singer-songwriter juan karlos, also known as Juan Karlos “JK” Labajo in real life, rose to fame after placing third in the first edition of the competition show The Voice Kids Philippines.

He has since been making waves in the local music scene, being known for hits such as “Buwan” and “Shot Puno.” – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.