K-pop girl group Bling Bling to disband

After two years in the industry, the girls are bidding fans goodbye

MANILA, Philippines – Bling Bling is no more. The K-pop girl group confirmed their disbandment on Wednesday, July 26 after two years in the industry.

“After a long and deep discussion and concern [sic], we, MAJOR9, have decided to terminate the contract and future activities of Bling Bling,” the group’s label wrote in an official statement.

According to MAJOR9, Bling Bling’s six members – Ayamy, Cha Juhyun, Choi Jieun, Marin, Narin, and Yubin – have collectively chosen to start anew and pursue their personal careers outside the group.

“Members decided to have their re-start from a new place not as Bling Bling but [as] an individual and our company decided to support the new start of each member,” MAJOR9 explained.

Bling Bling made their debut in 2020 with the hit single “G.G.B.” Afterwards, they made their first comeback in May 2021 with “Oh Mama,” the title track of their mini album Contrast. – Rappler.com