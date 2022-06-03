Kyla suffers fourth miscarriage

'But losing you.. again.. for the fourth time is unimaginable. I can’t even put my feelings into words,' the singer opens up on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Kyla Alvarez has suffered a fourth miscarriage, as announced in an Instagram post on Friday, June 3.

The singer-songwriter shared a video of herself abroad, rubbing her belly and doing a happy dance by the sea.

“You have brought me so much joy, even for a few months that i carried you within me.. It was all pure joy. But losing you.. again..for the fourth time is unimaginable. I can’t even put my feelings into words,” she wrote.

Kyla said that she found it hard to share her loss because she didn’t tell anyone yet about her pregnancy. Instead of sharing her excitement with the family, she later on “ended up sharing her grief.”

“I am screaming and crying in my head and i couldn’t tell anyone,” she added.

“I know things will be ok in the end. I thank God for his presence in my life. I thank God for touching my heart right at this moment,” Kyla said. She said that she intentionally had to look for just about “anything that’ll make [her] happy” every day. She also said that she had to constantly remind herself that “God has already placed people in [her] life to love; people that she needs in life.

“He has blessed me with the best ones to love and love me back. Everything else is just bonus. Lord, have it your way. I surrender all my hurt to you,” she added.

“And to you, my little one.. i pray for you. I hope you’ve felt how much we longed for you, prayed for you and how much we love you.”

Kyla suffered a third miscarriage in July last year. In 2018, Kyla suffered two miscarriages just months apart. Back then, she shared that “grief is not a once and done process. You don’t cry for a week, or a month, or a year and then move on. It’s hard. You don’t get it out of your system. I will always wonder about the birthdays that we will never get to celebrate.”

Kyla is married to basketball coach Rich Alvarez. The couple share a son, Toby, born in 2013. – Rappler.com