LOOK: Laufey is returning to Manila in May 

Laufey is staging a one-night show with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra

MANILA, Philippines – Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey is returning to the Philippines for a one-night show.

Karpos Multimedia announced on Monday, January 8, that Laufey will be headlining a show with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert is set for May 28 at the PICC Plenary Hall.

Tickets are priced from P2,750 for the Balcony sections to P5,990 for the SVIP sections.

Tickets will be available online via tickelo.com starting January 12, 10 am. Meanwhile, those who sign up at Laufey’s website can secure their tickets early through the artist pre-sale on January 10, 10 am to January 11, 10 pm.

The May show will serve as Laufey’s second visit to the Philippines after her sold-out show at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang in May 2023.

The 24-year-old jazz artist rose to fame for her participation on Iceland’s Got Talent and The Voice Iceland. She’s best known for songs “Let You Break My Heart Again,” “California and Me,” “Promise,” and “From the Start.

In September 2023, she released her latest album Bewitched. She’s also currently embarking on her The Bewitched concert tour. – Rappler.com