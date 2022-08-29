FULL LIST: Winners, MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Video of the Year for “All Too Well” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 28, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards happened Monday, August 29 (late Sunday, August 28 in US), at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow, the three-hour event featured performances from Anitta, BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Marshmello and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more.

Nicki Minaj received the Video Vanguard Award while Red Hot Chili Peppers were hailed as Global Icons.

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers speaks after the group was awarded the Global Icon Award. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



Bad Bunny makes history as the first non-English language act to win Artist of the Year. Harry Styles’ Harry House is named Album of the Year, while Taylor Swift received three awards for her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version.)”

Here’s the full list of MTV Video Music Awards 2022 winners:

Video of the year

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Artist of the year

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the year

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best new artist

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

Push performance of the year

WINNER: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

– Griff – “One Night”

Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain

Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

Mae Muller – “Better Days”

GAYLE – “abcdefu”

Sheneesa – “R U tHAT”

Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

Doechii – “Persuasive”

Best collaboration

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Jack Harlow poses backstage with his awards. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Best pop

WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

Best hip-hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

Best rock

WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best alternative

WINNER: Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W”

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Best R&B

WINNER: The Weeknd – “Out of Time”

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

H.E.R. – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

Best K-pop

WINNER: LISA – “LALISA”

BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “LOCO”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

Lisa accepts the award for Best K-pop for “Lalisa.” REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Video for good

WINNER: Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – ”Fils de joie”

Best metaverse performance

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft –

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Best longform video

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u

Best cinematography

WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”



Best direction

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best art direction

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Best visual effects

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best choreography

WINNER: Doja Cat – “Woman”

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best editing

WINNER: ROSALÍA – “SAOKO”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

Group of the year

WINNER: BTS

BLACKPINK

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Song of the summer

WINNER: Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait For U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalía – “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Album of the year

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

– Rappler.com