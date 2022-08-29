FULL LIST: Winners, MTV Video Music Awards 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards happened Monday, August 29 (late Sunday, August 28 in US), at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow, the three-hour event featured performances from Anitta, BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Marshmello and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more.
Nicki Minaj received the Video Vanguard Award while Red Hot Chili Peppers were hailed as Global Icons.
Bad Bunny makes history as the first non-English language act to win Artist of the Year. Harry Styles’ Harry House is named Album of the Year, while Taylor Swift received three awards for her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version.)”
Here’s the full list of MTV Video Music Awards 2022 winners:
Video of the year
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
- Doja Cat – “Woman”
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
- Harry Styles – “As It Was“
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”
Artist of the year
- WINNER: Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
Song of the year
- WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
- Adele – “Easy on Me”
- Doja Cat – “Woman”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Best new artist
- WINNER: Dove Cameron
- Måneskin
- SEVENTEEN
Push performance of the year
- WINNER: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”
- Griff – “One Night”
- Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain
- Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”
- Mae Muller – “Better Days”
- GAYLE – “abcdefu”
- Sheneesa – “R U tHAT”
- Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”
- Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”
- Muni Long – “Baby Boo”
- Doechii – “Persuasive”
Best collaboration
- WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
- Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”
- ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”
Best pop
- WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
- Doja Cat – “Woman”
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”
Best hip-hop
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”
- Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
- Latto – “Big Energy”
- Pusha T – “Diet Coke”
Best rock
- WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records
- Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”
- Jack White – “Taking Me Back”
- Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”
- Shinedown – “Planet Zero”
- Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”
Best alternative
- WINNER: Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records
- Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”
- Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”
- Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”
- Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”
- WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W”
Best Latin
- WINNER: Anitta – “Envolver”
- Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII”
- Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”
Best R&B
- WINNER: The Weeknd – “Out of Time”
- Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”
- Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
- H.E.R. – “For Anyone”
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
- Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”
Best K-pop
- WINNER: LISA – “LALISA”
- BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
- ITZY – “LOCO”
- SEVENTEEN – “HOT”
- Stray Kids – “MANIAC”
- TWICE – “The Feels”
Video for good
- WINNER: Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
- Latto – “P*ssy”
- Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”
- Stromae – ”Fils de joie”
Best metaverse performance
- WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
- BTS | Minecraft –
- Charli XCX | Roblox
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
Best longform video
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Foo Fighters – Studio 666
- Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed
- Madonna – Madame X
- Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u
Best cinematography
- WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Best direction
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
- Harry Styles – “As It Was”
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best art direction
- WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
- Adele – “Oh My God”
- Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
- Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Best visual effects
- WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
- Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”
Best choreography
- WINNER: Doja Cat – “Woman”
- BTS – “Permission to Dance”
- FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd
- Harry Styles – “As It Was”
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Best editing
- WINNER: ROSALÍA – “SAOKO”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
- Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
- The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”
Group of the year
- WINNER: BTS
- BLACKPINK
- City Girls
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Silk Sonic
Song of the summer
- WINNER: Jack Harlow – “First Class”
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
- Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
- Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”
- Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”
- Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait For U”
- Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”
- Kane Brown – “Grand”
- Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
- Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”
- Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- Rosalía – “Bizcochito”
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Album of the year
- WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Adele – 30
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Drake – Certified Lover Boy
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.