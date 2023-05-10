LOOK: MAMAMOO+, Kep1er, Lapillus to hold joint concert in PH 

'The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila' concert will happen in August

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino K-pop fans are in for a treat as three K-pop acts will be coming together for a concert in Manila.

Local promoter OctoArts Entertainment announced on Tuesday, May 9, that girl groups MAMAMOO+, Kep1er, and Lapillus will be headlining the The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila concert.

The one-night show is set for August 11 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

THE SUPERSTAGE by K-POP IN MANILA

🗓 AUGUST 11, 2O23, FRIDAY 7PM

📍 MOA ARENA



BETTER be ready to BURN WITH LOVE on the LVLY and SUPER K-POP experience we prepared for you! #THESUPERSTAGEBYKPOPINMANILA at the Mall of Asia Arena!



Other details such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

MAMAMOO+, the sub-unit of MAMAMOO members Solar and Moonbyul, made their debut in August 2022. The August show will serve as Solar and Moonbyul’s return to the Philippines six months after MAMAMOO’s first-ever Manila concert in February.

Kep1er is a nine-member girl group that was formed through the survival show Girls Planet 999 and debuted in January 2022. This will mark the group’s first visit to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Lapillus is a six-member girl group under MLD Entertainment that debuted in June 2022. One of its members is Filipino-Argentinian Chanty. The group already visited the Philippines several times, with the latest being the group’s fan meeting in November 2022. – Rappler.com