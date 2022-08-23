LOOK: MAMAMOO’s Solar and MoonByul drop teaser for unit debut 

Are you ready for MAMAMOO+?

MANILA, Philippines – MAMAMOO members Solar and MoonByul are gearing up for their sub-unit debut as MAMAMOO+.

MAMAMOO on Tuesday, August 23, released the first poster for the group’s new unit. According to the poster, MAMAMOO+ will debut on August 30.

Additional details about their release have yet to be announced.

MAMAMOO+ is the group’s first official sub-unit in its eight-year career. The news was first confirmed on Monday, August 22.

The unit debut comes two months after agency RBW confirmed in June that MAMAMOO is preparing to release a new album and hold a concert as a full group. In September 2021, MAMAMOO released their compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best.

MAMAMOO debuted in June 2014 and are known for hits “HIP,” “Dingga,” “Aya,” and “Egotistic.” – Rappler.com