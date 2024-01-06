‘Very unexpected challenges’: Michael Bolton opens up on brain tumor diagnosis

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RECOVERY. Singer Michael Bolton reveals that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor before the holidays but is now in recovery after a successful surgery.

MANILA, Philippines – Michael Bolton revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 6, that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in late 2023, baring “very unexpected challenges.”

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” Bolton wrote.

The singer explained that he was now recovering in his home surrounded by family.

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery, which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” he continued.

Bolton added that while it was difficult for him to see fans disappointed from postponed shows, he was working on getting his health back so he could return to performing soon.

According to his official website, the 70-year-old singer currently has tours scheduled across the US from February to March.

As of this writing, further details on the postponement of his tour as well as his date of return have yet to be announced.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can,” Bolton said.

Bolton is an American singer best known for his songs “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You,” “When A Man Loves A Woman,” and “Said I Love You…But I Lied,” among others. – Rappler.com