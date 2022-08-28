Michael Learns to Rock to hold shows in Manila, Cebu, and Davao 

All shows will have Filipino soul singer Nina as a special guest

MANILA, Philippines – Michael Learns to Rock is bringing their Back On The Road Tour to the Philippines.

The Danish soft rock band is set to hold one-night shows in Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

According to concert promoter Wilbros Live, the band will play at the Araneta Coliseum first on October 26, before flying to Cebu for a show on October 28 at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom. They’re closing their tour in the country with a show at the SMX Convention Center in Davao on October 30.

Tickets for the Manila show will be on sale starting September 3 via TicketNet outlets and website. However, tickets for the Cebu and Davao shows are available on SM Tickets.

Prices range from P840 to P5,250 for the Manila show, P1,060 to P4,740 for the Cebu show, and P895 to P4,740 for the Davao show.

Michael Learns to Rock last performed in the Philippines in 2019. The group is known for their hits “25 Minutes,” “Take Me To Your Heart,” “That’s Why You Go Away,” and “Paint My Love.”

