LOOK: Miley Cyrus teases new single ‘Flowers’ 

MANILA, Philippines – Miley Cyrus is welcoming 2023 with a new single!

The singer made the announcement while hosting her second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, saying that the song titled “Flowers” will be out on January 13.

A 10-second snippet of the track was also uploaded on her social media accounts on Sunday, January 1. “New Year, New Miley, New Single,” she captioned the post.

NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023

The single will serve as Miley’s newest solo music offering, following her November 2020 album Plastic Hearts.

Since October 2021, the singer has been teasing that she’s working on her next studio album, but final details about its release has yet to be announced.

Miley Cyrus, 30, released the hit songs “The Climb,” “Party in the U.S.A,” “Wrecking Ball,” “Midnight Sky,” and “We Can’t Stop,” among others. She is also known for her role in the Disney series Hannah Montana. – Rappler.com