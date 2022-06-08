Moira Dela Torre, Angela Ken, BGYO, BINI to launch songs to the moon in 2023

The four artists’ tracks are part of the Polaris Collection, which is slated for a fall 2023 launch

MANILA, Philippines – The sky is no longer the limit as Moira Dela Torre, Angela Ken, BGYO, and BINI are set to have their top hits launched to the moon in 2023 through the Lunar Codex time capsules!

Angela Ken’s debut single “Ako Naman Muna” and Moira Dela Torre’s heartbreak anthem “Malaya” are among the songs that will be making history as they land on the moon.

Meanwhile, P-pop boy group BGYO will be launching their hit songs “He’s Into Her,” “Kundiman,” and “The Baddest,” while its sister group BINI is slated to send out the tracks “Golden Arrow” and “Kapit Lang.”

This mix of Filipino pop songs will be part of the Polaris Collection, which will also comprise various award-winning hits from South Korea, Georgia, Bhutan, the US, Canada, Italy, and Germany. The said collection is scheduled to embark on the moon’s Lunar South Pole in the fall of 2023.

Joining Angela Ken, Moira Dela Torre, BGYO, and BINI’s moon-bound compositions are those of fellow Filipino artists APO Hiking Society, Gary Valenciano, Kiana V, and Ryan Cayabyab, among others.

Launched by Samuel Peralta, The Lunar Codex is an archive of contemporary works by artists, musicians, authors, and filmmakers. In a press release, Peralta said that sending these pieces to the moon would make the satellite “a tangible symbol of hope” for future generations to discover, especially with the unfortunate events that have unfolded throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project’s goal is to deliver the message that despite the dark times the world has continuously experienced thus far, humanity still found the drive and time to create art. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern under Life & Style and Entertainment section.