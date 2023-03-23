[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Young Cocoa

MANILA, Philippines – Young Cocoa returns to the Live Jam stage – this time live at Rappler HQ!

The hip-hop artist first started writing songs in 2018, inspired by the likes of Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Tyler the Creator, Saba, and Anderson.Paak.

He released his first single “Quezon Don” in 2019, and it was later followed by his song “Manila” in 2021. The latter would get recognized by K-pop superstars such as RM of BTS, Jay of ENHYPEN, and Yeri of Red Velvet.

Since then, he has released several other tracks such as “Seasons,” “Prinsesa,” and most recently, “JTOWN (PM).”

