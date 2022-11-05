NCT 127 cuts short Jakarta concert after crowd unrest causes 30 fans to faint

NCT 127. The K-pop group cuts their concert short in Jakarta after crowds push toward the stage.

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy band NCT 127 cut short their November 4 concert in Jakarta, Indonesia as 30 fans fainted at the event while trying to get close the stage.

According to Soompi, the K-pop group was performing the first day of their Neo City-The Link concert when the standing crowd started to push towards the stage.

NCT members then urged their audience not to push and even stopped the music, with member Doyoung telling the crowd: “Safety is what’s most important. Let’s make a promise not to push.”

Due to the continued unrest, the group ended up leaving the stage and the concert stopped. Local police later reported that at least 30 audience members fainted and were brought to the hospital.

The organizers of the concert, Dyandra Global Edutainment, released a statement on Saturday, November 5, to clarify what had happened and to apologize to all involved.

“We’re very grateful that no one was injured. However, as we put the safety and security of the audience as our top priority, the halt of the show became inevitable,” Dyandra Global said.

“We’re deeply sorry for everyone who came to our Day 1 show for not being able to enjoy the concert until the end. We would also like to apologize to all members of NCT 127 and SM Entertainment for not making the desired concert possible,” the organizers added.

They also said that they will be adding more paramedics and security personnel for the second day of the concert “to make amends for today’s incident and give the best experience.”

The incident comes only a week after a Halloween stampede in Seoul claimed the lives of over 150 people, mostly young adults. – with reports from Jacob Tambunting/Rappler.com

Jacob Tambunting is a Rappler intern