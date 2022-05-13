NCT DREAM, SHINee’s KEY, WEi, and ALICE set to perform in Manila

The K-pop acts are among the first foreign artists to perform in the Philippines since the pandemic started

MANILA, Philippines – Four big K-pop acts are headed to Manila for a face-to-face concert – the first show by international artists to be held in the country since the pandemic started.

NCT DREAM, SHINee’s KEY, WEi, and ALICE are set to perform in Begin Again: KPOP Edition, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 29, at 5 pm.

NCT DREAM last performed in the Philippines in 2020 – one of the last K-pop artists to do so. Their return is fresh off the release of their second studio album Glitch Mode in February.

KEY is returning to the country again after previously performing with SHINee in 2017. He debuted as a solo artist in 2018, and has released several albums, including his most recent work, the mini-album Bad Love, released in 2021.

Girl group ALICE previously performed in the Philippines as ELRIS, and is returning with two new members and their new name. Their latest single “Power of Love” was released on May 4.

Debuting during a pandemic, six-member boy group WEi is performing in the Philippines for the first time. They released their mini-album Love Pt. 1: First Love in March.

Pre-selling of tickets for Begin Again starts on May 17 on CDM Entertainment’s website, with the official sale starting via TicketNet on May 18. Ticket prices range from P3,250 to P10,250. – Rappler.com