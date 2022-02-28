LOOK: NCT DREAM drops first teaser for ‘Glitch Mode’

NCT DREAM. The K-pop group is set to release their second full-length album.

Are you excited for NCT DREAM's comeback, too?

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group NCT DREAM has finally revealed the details for their highly-anticipated March comeback.

On Monday, February 28, NCT DREAM dropped the first teaser for their upcoming second full-length album Glitch Mode, which will be released on March 28.

Glitch Mode marks the group’s first comeback in nine months, following the release of their repackaged album HELLO FUTURE in June 2021. Their first studio album, Hot Sauce, was released in May.

NCT DREAM, which is NCT’s unit for teenagers, was supposed to have an admission and graduation system where members would leave after turning 20 years old (19 in international age).

In April 2020, label SM Entertainment announced that they are removing the rotational system in favor of having the seven original members – Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung – promoting as a fixed sub-unit. – Rappler.com