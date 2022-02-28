NU’EST’s JR, Aron, and Ren are leaving PLEDIS Entertainment

DISBANDMENT. Only two members of NU'EST will renew their contract with Pledis Entertainment.

NU'EST is set to release an album in March to cap off their activities as a five-member group

MANILA, Philippines – Three members of K-pop boy group NU’EST have decided not to renew their contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment.

On Monday, February 28, PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement regarding the termination of NU’EST’s exclusive contract. The announcement, written in both Korean and English, revealed that the group’s contract will expire on March 14.

“Our company and the members of NU’EST went through careful consideration and discussions on the future of the individual members, what would be the best path for everyone, and how they can present their best selves,” it said.

Members JR, Aron, and Ren have decided to leave the company to “start afresh” while Baekho and Minhyun will renew their contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment. It was not mentioned whether Baekho and Minhyun will pursue their career as soloists or as a duo.

The statement also revealed that NU’EST will release an album in March, their last activity as a five-member group before disbandment.

“PLEDIS Entertainment wishes the best for the members’ new leap forward and growth and will continue to cheer for their bright future ahead of them,” the agency continued.

NU’EST made their debut in March 2012 with the single “Face.” They are known for their hits “I’m in Trouble,” “Love Me,” “Inside Out,” and “Bet.” In April 2021, the group released their album Romanticize. – Rappler.com