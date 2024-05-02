LISTEN: On My Playlist – April 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This month's playlist includes song recommendations from Jose Miguel, YARA, Any Name's Okay, and HORI7ON

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

Jose Miguel

Drawing inspiration from music legends Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, Jose Miguel hopes to bring back the bewitching verses of the ’60s, its jazz standards and big band music, while infusing them with his own modern sound.

The rising soloist just released his first album 5 Star Overthinker in February, featuring 10 tracks influenced by the authenticity and soul that is unique to his favorite legendary old-fashioned era.

YARA

YARA was formed in 2017 as the first girl-group champions of P-pop Survival program POPinoy, hosted by TV5. They debuted in March 2023 with digital single “ADDA,” followed by their viral cover of “Bakit Papa,” solidifying their P-pop presence as a unique hip-hop-centric girl group.

Any Name’s Okay

With Sofia Abrogar on vocals, Renzo Lumanog on rhythm guitar and vocals, Juan Lada on bass, Anton Atienza on guitar, and Arvin Olete on drums, alternative pop band Any Name’s Okay made its foray into the Filipino indie music scene in 2017.

Throughout its seven-year stint in the world of local music so far, Any Name’s Okay has also produced two EPs, All I Feel and See and Leaving Home, alongside numerous hit singles.

HORI7ON

Year 2023 has been a whirlwind of activities for HORI7ON members Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Marcus, Reyster, Jeromy, and Winston – from being survival show contestants, idol trainees, to being the first all-Filipino boy group to make an official debut in South Korea.

In their rookie year, the septet has released a full-length album, held a sold-out fan meeting and solo concert, held a comeback showcase, made a comeback with the digital single “DAYTOUR,” and even won several accolades in numerous international award ceremonies, including the Asia Artist Awards 2023.

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.

Follow Rappler on Spotify to listen to more song recommendations from your favorite Live Jam artists. – Rappler.com