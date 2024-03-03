LISTEN: On My Playlist – February 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist include song recommendations from Josh Cullen, PABLO & Josue, Apoc The Death Architect, Jikamarie, and Jason Dhakal.

PABLO

PABLO carries many roles to his talented solo name – singer, rapper, dancer, songwriter, and producer – and he is also the vocalist, creative director, and leader of global P-pop sensation SB19. The P-pop star also performs with his brother JOSUE under the duo RADKIDZ.

PABLO performs his solo debut single “La Luna,” a song he wrote and produced about embracing oneself fully and tuning out society’s unrealistic standards. He and JOSUE performs “Determinado,” which they co-produced. “Akala” is also on the queue, which is a track PABLO said is “easy to listen to and sing along to, just like how it is when friends gather and sing together.”

Apoc

Having been in the underground rap industry for two decades, Apoc solidified his position as one of the most iconic overall emcees yet. From starting in rap group Heavenly Host and briefly working with indie label AMPON, Apoc began making his own name with Kampo Teroritmo, a collective with Batas.

The rapper-songwriter and producer known for his aggressive delivery and punchlines joined Uprising in 2016. Apoc’s debut LP Loob ng Kabaong was released in 2017, followed by his second full-length second album Kampilan that came out last November.

Jikamarie

Breakout OPM artist Jikamarie recently opened for Coldplay’s Philippine Arena concert last January. She is behind the viral, chart-topping R&B hit “lutang,” and singles “Hinahanap-Hanap,” “Lito,” and “Halimaw.”

She just released her debut EP L0VER G!RL in early 2024, which touches on the joys and pains of love, all while showcasing her favorite genres of R&B, alternative pop, and dream-pop. Through her dreamy music, she wishes to convey the sentiments of one’s varying encounters with love, mental and emotional challenges, and the challenges of youth.

Jason Dhakal

Widely known for his R&B sound, contemporary queer singer-songwriter Jason Dhakal made his debut in 2018 with the six-track EP Night In alongside artist-producer dot.jaime. In 2020, he also co-produced his album Lovesound with local composer LUSTBASS.

Since then, the singer-songwriter has come to be celebrated for hits like “Body & Soul,” “Lifetime (Dimension)” with Indonesian artist Kara Chenoa, as well as his now-viral rendition of Sitti’s hit song “Para Sa Akin.”

