LISTEN: On My Playlist – January 2024

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist include song recommendations from VXON, Janine, Pingkian: Isang Musikal, DEMI.

VXON

Pronounced “vision,” VXON is Cornerstone Entertainment’s first-ever P-pop boy group. Made up of members C13, Sam, Franz, Vince, and Patrick, the group debuted on January 7, 2022 with the hip-hop single “The Beast.”

“Sandal,” which was just released in September 2023, harmoniously fuses the smooth rhythm of catchy rap bars, funky synths, and captivating vocals to make for a vibe perfect for a night out.

The track also signals the P-pop boy group’s first foray into this new sound, proving that they can take on any genre thrown their way. One thing’s for sure, then: VXON isn’t dubbed “The Monsters of P-pop” for nothing.

Play Video

Janine

The singer-songwriter began her rise to OPM fame after debuting in 2016 with single “Fall,” followed by viral covers of “214” and “Di Na Muli.” Her first EP Kwento Sa Silid housed her hit collab single with Arthur Nery called “Pelikula,” a retro, easygoing song which she co-wrote with him.

Janine – known for her poignant songwriting skills and angelic yet powerful voice – lends both her talents to various Filipino film soundtracks, as well as to her latest singles “LARO,” “Hulaan,” and “Sandig.” Sandig is a Tagalog word that means “to lean on,” creating an emotional track about finding someone to spend your life with forever.

Play Video

The cast of Pingkian: Isang Musikal

Pingkian: Isang Musikal – written by Juan Ekis, directed by Jenny Jamora, and composed by Ejay Yatco – is a full-length historical musical about the ups and downs of Emilio Jacinto’s life as a leader, showing the complicated path to freedom as the Philippine revolution ends and the Philippine-American war begins.

Among the cast members performing on Live Jam are Vic Robinson, who stars as Emilio Jacinto (Pingkian); Gab Pangilinan who plays his wife Catalina de Jesus; Bituin Escalante who plays Josefa Dizon; Kakki Teodoro who plays Jose Rizal; and Paw Castillo who plays Andres Bonifacio.

Pingkian: Isang Musikal will run from March 1 to 24, 2024 at The Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez or the new CCP Black Box Theater. Shows will be on Fridays (8 pm), Saturdays (3 pm and 8 pm), and Sundays (8 pm). Tickets are available through Ticket2Me and TicketWorld.

Play Video

DEMI

DEMI naturally turned to making Filipino R&B music, influenced by female R&B powerhouses like Kiana Lede, Kehlani, UMI, and more. She has been listening to R&B and rap music from the Philippines and abroad since she was a teenager. Her musical identity is defined by the fusion of her local and international tastes, as seen in her Tagalog-English R&B jams.

Play Video

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.

– Rappler.com