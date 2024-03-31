LISTEN: On My Playlist – March 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This month’s playlist include song recommendations from O SIDE MAFIA, HEY JUNE!, and the cast of Sandbox’s ‘Spelling Bee’ musical

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist include song recommendations from O SIDE MAFIA, HEY JUNE!, and the cast of Sandbox’s ‘Spelling Bee’ musical.

O SIDE MAFIA

The hip-hop trio composed of Costa Cashman, Madman Stan, and Gee Exclsv will be performing their latest catchy, percussion-heavy track “Get Low” – which debuted in December last year – as well as other songs “My Thang (Go Getta 2) and “O Getta.”

O SIDE MAFIA comes from the nickname “O Side,” which is a street in Malate, Manila close to their hearts. The group began releasing videos in 2020, and proceeded to explore their different musical styles throughout the pandemic. Eventually, O SIDE MAFIA solidified their Bay Area-inspired music with an “angsty vibe,” utilizing “ominous bells, growling bass, and grimy vocal delivery.” They describe their trap metal style as similar to New York’s City Morgue.

Play Video

HEY JUNE!

The young musicians are celebrating the release of their debut album Curiosity Killed the Cat, which brings a fresh and youthful sound to the OPM scene, paired with relatable lyrics about life and their emotions that they want to “acknowledge and release.” Through their music, they want explore their anger, confusion, frustrations, and hope for the future.

The rock-pop trio was formed in 2021, and is composed of Jim Mase (vocals, guitars, and synth), Coey Ballesteros (bass and backup vocals), and Aci Fodra (drums). They performed four songs: “Biglang Taob,” “Lasik,” “Asan Ang Gana Ko”, and “Panahon.”

Play Video

Cast of Sandbox’s ‘Spelling Bee’ musical

The talented and young cast of The Sandbox Collective’s one-of-a-kind interactive comedy musical will be performing a series of songs from the hit musical, which tackles the joys and pains of growing up and healing your inner child.

The Spelling Bee cast members AC Bonifacio, who plays Marcy Park; Ron Balgos, who plays William Barfée; Krystal Brimner, who plays Olive Ostrovsky; and Jordan Andrews, who plays Mitch Mahoney performed songs from the musical.

Play Video

— Rappler.com