ONE OK ROCK headed to Manila in September 

The show is part of the band's 'Luxury Disease' tour

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK is coming back to the Philippines!

The band announced on Thursday, June 1 the Asia stops for their Luxury Disease tour, which will include a show in Manila.

Their concert is set for September 26 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Other details such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, the band will also be holding shows in Taipei, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Singapore.

The September show will serve as the band’s third visit to the Philippines.

ONE OK ROCK was supposed to have a concert in Manila in May 2020 for their Eye of the Storm tour, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band is composed of Takahiro Moriuchi, Toru Yamashita, Ryota Kohama, and Tomoya Kanki. They are known for their songs “Renegades,” “Stand Out Fit In,” and “We Are,” among others. – Rappler.com