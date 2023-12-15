Paramore opens up on ‘uncertainty’ of band’s future

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Alt-rock band Paramore revealed that there is “a level of uncertainty” to their future as a band.

In an interview with American pop culture site UPROXX on December 14 (Manila time), the band shared that it has already fulfilled all obligations to its current record label, making all three members “free agents.”

The band shared that specific excerpt from the article on their Instagram stories. According to them, “a chapter of the band has come to a close” after spending a year on tour.

This year, the band launched its album This is Why – its first album in six years – and had also just wrapped up its “This is Why” tour. In October, the three-piece collective had also just released Re: This is Why, the remixed and reworked version of the said album.

However, Paramore said that while their future remains uncertain, it will still be together and will continue having fun with each other.

“The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,” lead vocalist Hayley Williams said in the interview.

Drummer Zac Farro echoed her sentiments, hoping that they can still “keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world” regardless of the labels and organizations they’ll find themselves in.

“We still love each other, and we are still building this world that brings people in and includes people, not excludes people,” Farro added.

The band has yet to issue an official statement.

Paramore is also set to open for the UK and Europe legs of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2024.

Formed in 2004, the band consists of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York, with former members including Jeremy Davis and Josh Farro. Zac Farro left the group in 2010 but eventually rejoined in 2017.

The band has several top hits under its belt, including “Still Into You,” “Misery Business,” “The Only Exception,” “That’s What You Get,” and “Fake Happy,” to name a few. – with additional reports from Ally De Leon/Rappler.com

Ally De Leon is a Rappler intern.