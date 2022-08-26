Park Bom is coming to Manila

She is performing at Popstival 2022 alongside LOONA, Brave Girls, Viviz, and Hyolyn
MANILA, Philippines – More K-pop acts are scheduled to perform in Manila for Popstival 2022 – this time it’s singer Park Bom.
Producers NeuwaveEvents & Productions made the announcement in a Twitter post on Friday, August 26.
Bom will be performing at the festival alongside other confirmed acts LOONA, Brave Girls, Viviz, and Hyolyn.
The festival will be held at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City on October 21.
Bom rose to fame as a member of pioneering girl group 2NE1. She has since gone solo, releasing singles such as “Don’t Cry,” “You and I,” “Spring,” and “4:4.” – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.