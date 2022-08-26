PARK BOM. The K-pop star is heading to Manila.

She is performing at Popstival 2022 alongside LOONA, Brave Girls, Viviz, and Hyolyn

MANILA, Philippines – More K-pop acts are scheduled to perform in Manila for Popstival 2022 – this time it’s singer Park Bom.

Producers NeuwaveEvents & Productions made the announcement in a Twitter post on Friday, August 26.

It's okay baby, please don't cry!



Calling Filo BOMSHELLs! PARK BOM is coming to Manila again for #POPstival2022 on Oct. 21 at the CCP Open Grounds, Pasay City. Can't wait to meet you all there!



PPOP Artists line-up and more details will be released soon!#Neuwave #POPstival2022 pic.twitter.com/v27dCcfyxZ — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) August 26, 2022

Bom will be performing at the festival alongside other confirmed acts LOONA, Brave Girls, Viviz, and Hyolyn.

The festival will be held at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City on October 21.

Bom rose to fame as a member of pioneering girl group 2NE1. She has since gone solo, releasing singles such as “Don’t Cry,” “You and I,” “Spring,” and “4:4.” – Rappler.com