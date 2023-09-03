Confirmed! A Parokya ni Edgar musical is in the works

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fans also have the chance to attend a special preview of the musical!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official: OPM band Parokya ni Edgar is the next Filipino act to have a musical based on their songs.

Newport World Resorts (NWR) Musical announced on Friday, September 1, that fans can attend the special preview of the musical ahead of its public premiere.

“Be one of the first to experience the upcoming [Parokya ni Edgar] musical by simply guessing the title of the show!” the organizer captioned the post.

Those interested should first follow NWR Musical’s official account on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and watch the livestream session on September 8 from 3 pm to 3:30 pm.

The first 30 users who could guess the correct title in the live comments section will get an invite to the special preview.

The organizers also noted that the only legitimate and public accounts will be eligible to join.

Additional details, such as its plot, cast members, and show dates, have yet to be announced.

The organizers first teased about the Parokya ni Edgar musical in July. During the final curtain call of Ang Huling El Bimbo musical, the cast sang a portion of the band’s hit song “Harana.”

As the cast were performing, a screen behind them showed symbols that can be associated with the band’s hits: a guitar for “Harana,” a pizza slice for “Picha Pie,” a mustache for “Mr. Suave,” beer bottles for “Inuman Na,” and a chicken or a bird for “Chikinini” or “Don’t Touch My Birdie.” The phrase “Abangan 2024” also appeared onscreen.

Frontman Chito Miranda also shared a snippet of the performance on his Instagram.

“Ginawa nila ‘to during the final curtain call ng ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo[.’] Nakakakilabot,” he wrote.

(They did this during the final curtain call of Ang Huling El Bimbo. Goosebumps.)

Parokya ni Edgar is also known for their songs “Your Song,” “Pangarap Lang Kita,” “Gitara,” and “Silvertoes,” among others. – Rappler.com