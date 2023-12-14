IN PHOTOS: Stunning red carpet looks at the Asia Artist Awards 2023

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2023 saw numerous stars from South Korea, Japan, China, and the Philippines come together for a night of exciting performances and a celebration of achievements in entertainment.
The 2023 edition of the AAA was held in the Philippines for the first time on Thursday, December 14, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
Over 45 actors, celebrities, music groups, and singers graced the annual awards ceremony.
Here are some of the notable stars who made an appearance on the AAA red carpet:
(All photos by Micah Go for Rappler)
AKMU
Jaechan
Kentaro Sakaguchi
Kim Se-jeong
Kwon Eun-bi
BOYNEXTDOOR
Moon Ga-young
ONEUS
STAYC
&TEAM
Ash Island
BSS (SEVENTEEN)
Dreamcatcher
Jung Sung-il
Kep1er
Kim Seon-ho
Lapillus
NewJeans
HORI7ON
LE SSERAFIM
Stray Kids
Jang Won-young
Kang Daniel
SB19
NMIXX
Suho
Ahn Hyo-seop
Moon Sang-min
Lee Eun-saem
Ben&Ben
Kim Jae-joong
ATBO
Yoo Seon-ho
ZEROBASEONE
Sakurazaka46
Lee Dong-hwi
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.