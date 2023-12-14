IN PHOTOS: Stunning red carpet looks at the Asia Artist Awards 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Whose AAA red carpet appearance were you looking forward to most?

MANILA, Philippines – The Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2023 saw numerous stars from South Korea, Japan, China, and the Philippines come together for a night of exciting performances and a celebration of achievements in entertainment.

The 2023 edition of the AAA was held in the Philippines for the first time on Thursday, December 14, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Over 45 actors, celebrities, music groups, and singers graced the annual awards ceremony.

Here are some of the notable stars who made an appearance on the AAA red carpet:

AKMU

Jaechan

Kentaro Sakaguchi

Kim Se-jeong Kwon Eun-bi BOYNEXTDOOR Moon Ga-young ONEUS STAYC &TEAM Ash Island BSS (SEVENTEEN) Dreamcatcher Jung Sung-il Kep1er Kim Seon-ho Lapillus NewJeans HORI7ON LE SSERAFIM Stray Kids Jang Won-young Kang Daniel SB19 NMIXX Suho Ahn Hyo-seop

Moon Sang-min

Lee Eun-saem

Ben&Ben

Kim Jae-joong

ATBO

Yoo Seon-ho

ZEROBASEONE

Sakurazaka46

Lee Dong-hwi

