Confirmed! Red Velvet is coming to Manila in July

P-pop acts BGYO, BINI, and Lady Pipay will also headline the event

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill, Filipino ReVeluvs! Red Velvet is confirmed to return to the Philippines in July.

The K-pop girl group is slated to perform at the BE YOU The World Will Adjust event on July 22 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.



In a 30-second video posted on Sunday, May 29, the five members are seen inviting their fans to attend the event. “Come join us to celebrate an extraordinary event for people with special needs,” member Wendy said.

Red Velvet ended the clip by leaving a message to their fans: “Kita-kits tayong lahat. Mahal po namin kayo (See you all. We love you).”

The event will also feature P-pop acts BGYO, BINI, and Lady Pipay.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, May 30, at SM Tickets outlets and online, with prices ranging from P1,500 to P7,000.

Red Velvet – composed of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy – made their debut in August 2014. They are known for tracks like “Red Flavor,” “Power Up,” “Bad Boy,” “Russian Roulette,” “Peek-A-Boo,” “Ice Cream Cake,” and “Psycho.”

They released their album The Reve Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm in March 2022. The group last went to the Philippines in 2019. – Rappler.com