LOOK: Rex Orange County headed to Manila in October

MANILA, Philippines – British singer-songwriter Rex Orange County is coming to the Philippines, local promoter Insignia Presents announced on Tuesday, June 13.

The one-night show is set for October 8 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ticket prices range from P3,180 for Lower Box to P4,770 for the VIP Standing and Seated sections.

Tickets will be available starting June 16 via the Insignia Presents website or any TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Aside from Manila, Rex Orange County will also have concert stops in Taipei, Jakarta, Singapore, and Bangkok.

The singer was supposed to hold a concert in the Philippines in May 2020, but the show got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rex Orange County, whose real name is Alexander James O’Connor, is a pop, hip-hop, and jazz musician known for hits “Pluto Projector,” “Sunflower,” and “Corduroy Dreams.”

In October 2022, he was charged with six counts of sexual assault, but the case was dropped in December after reviewing the evidence. “I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behavior of any kind,” he said in a statement. – Rappler.com