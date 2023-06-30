‘Back in Time:’ R&B icons Kyla and Jay R reunite for concert

The two are performing at the New Frontier Theater in September

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino R&B icons Kyla and Jay R are bringing the 2000s back to life as they reunite for a concert on Saturday, September 2.

Back in Time: Kyla and Jay R The Reunion Concert will be happening at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

The show celebrates the pair’s 20-year musical partnership, which is marked by hits such as “Back in Time,” “Say That You Love Me,” and “Undeniable.”

“I’m excited to work with Kyla again. Aside from the undeniable chemistry that we’ve developed through years of working together, this concert means a lot to me for sentimental reasons. There’s magic every time Kyla and I go on stage. We don’t perform just to impress, but also to lift each other up and bring out the best versions of ourselves,” Jay R said in a press release.

“Jay R and I have always been soulmates in music,” Kyla said. “I immediately said yes to this concert because this is my own little way of thanking our fans for being supportive of the creative partnership. We owe it big time to them for protecting this legacy of ours, and for ensuring that it will be preserved for the next generation to cherish.”

The concert is presented by GNN Pop in partnership with Cornerstone Entertainment.

Ticket prices range from P1,500 for Balcony to P8,100 for SVIP. Tickets are available on Ticketnet. – Rappler.com