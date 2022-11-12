Ruby Ibarra is awarded 2023 Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise

RUBY IBARRA. The rapper and scientist is awarded the 2023 Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise in Music.

The Fil-Am rapper and scientist is recognized for her music that focuses on her experiences as a first-generation immigrant

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American rapper Ruby Ibarra has been awarded the 2023 Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise in Music.

The prize is awarded in the fields of biomedical science and music, and is given to “young immigrant professionals who have demonstrated exceptional achievements early in their careers.”

Ruby, who also happens to be a scientist working in a biotech company in San Francisco’s Bay Area, was recognized for “her hip-hop and spoken word performances that center her experience as a Filipina-American woman, and for her powerful lyrics that address colonialism, immigration, colorism, and misogyny.”

The Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco highlighted Ruby’s award in a Facebook post on Friday, November 11, as part of its “Spotlight” social media series.

Ruby was first announced as a recipient of the prize on October 20. She was named along with four other musicians: Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab, Mexican composer and conductor Juan Pablo Contreras, and Chinese-American composer Du Yun.

Ruby was born in Tacloban and moved with her family to the United States at the age of four, growing up in the Bay Area. She released her debut album Circa91 in 2017, and has since toured across the US and the Philippines. She co-founded the Pinays Rising Scholarship Program in 2018. – Rappler.com