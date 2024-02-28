SEVENTEEN’s album ‘FML’ tops IFPI global chart as K-pop dominates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SEVENTEEN. The K-pop boy group is bringing their 'FOLLOW' concert tour to the Philippines.

Five of the chart's top 10 albums were by South Korean acts

LONDON, United Kingdom – SEVENTEEN’s FML was on Tuesday, February 27, named last year’s biggest-selling album globally, with the K-pop band topping the chart run by industry body the IFPI for the first time.

Five of the chart’s top 10 albums were by South Korean acts, representing the best ever Global Charts performance for K-pop, the IFPI said.

FML, released last April, was the most pre-ordered in K-pop history and topped charts in South Korea and Japan, the body which represents the global recorded music industry said. It also made the top five in the United States and France.

The 13-member group scooped the IFPI Global Album Award for 2023, a prize calculated according to an album’s sales across streaming, download and physical formats around the world.

The boy band’s Seventeenth Heaven record, which came out in October, ranked number 8. The IFPI rankings did not provide a figure or equivalent for total albums sold.

“The global appeal of K-pop continues to extend and S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino continue to push the boundaries with their concepts, performances and talent,” Lewis Morrison, director of global charts & certifications at IFPI, said, naming Seventeen’s members.

Fellow South Korean boy band Stray Kids’ 5-Star and US country singer Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time ranked 2 and 3 respectively, with Taylor Swift’s Midnights and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) albums making up the rest of the top 5.

Swift was last week named global recording artist of the year for the fourth time by the IFPI. On Tuesday, February 27, the body announced Miley Cyrus’ hit “Flowers” as the world’s best-selling single in 2023. – Rappler.com