LOOK: Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion to hold reunion concert in October

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for Sharon and Gabby's 'Dear Heart' concert will be available starting August 15

MANILA, Philippines – ShaGab fans, rejoice! Former on- and off-screen partners Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion are reuniting for a concert!

On Wednesday, August 9, both celebrities shared the poster for their show, which will be titled Dear Heart.

Dear Heart, the Concert. MOA. October 27, 2023 @concepciongabby Tickets will be available starting 12noon on August 15, 2023 via SM TICKET OUTLETS NATIONWIDE or at https://t.co/S1iHRK7k1B #dearhearttheconcert pic.twitter.com/7Nb69B7aB4 — Sharon Cuneta (@sharon_cuneta12) August 9, 2023

The one-night concert will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 27.

Tickets will be available starting August 15 via SM Ticket website and outlets nationwide.

Coincidentally, Dear Heart is the title of the 1981 movie that Sharon and Gabby first got paired in.

Dear heart. ♥️



LOOK: Actress Sharon Cuneta posts a throwback photo of her and ex-husband and love team partner Gabby Concepcion on her Instagram on Tuesday, July 28.



Photo from Sharon Cuneta’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/CBNl1D2ENj — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 28, 2020

The two tied the knot in 1984, and welcomed their daughter, actress-host KC Concepcion in 1985.

Sharon and Gabby separated in 1987 and had their marriage annulled in 1993.

Both are now with different partners – Sharon is married to former Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, while Gabby is with Genevieve Gonzales.

Sharon and Gabby last headlined the 1992 film Tayong Dalawa, and fans of the ex-lovers continue to clamor for a reunion project.

In 2018, Sharon and Gabby worked together for a commercial of a fastfood chain. – Rappler.com