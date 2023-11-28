Slash returning to Manila with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets will go on sale on December 1, from 12 pm onwards, via all TicketNet outlets and on the TicketNet website

MANILA, Philippines – One of the greatest guitarists of all time is set to rock it out once again in Manila!

Slash, the lead guitarist of American rock band Guns N’ Roses, will be performing live at the New Frontier Theater on March 12, 2024 in Cubao, Quezon City, for his The River Is Rising Tour 2024, organized by PULP.

The veteran guitarist will be joined by Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators – consisting of Alter Bridge guitarist Myles Kennedy, Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz, and Frank Sidoris.

Ticket prices range from P3,500 for Balcony to P8,250 for VIP A, which will also include a queueing number, official poster, lanyard, and souvenir.

The second floor sections, Balcony and Loge, will be all-seated, while the sections on the ground floor, VIP A, VIP B, and VIP C, will be all-standing.

Tickets will go on sale on December 1, from 12 pm onwards, via all TicketNet outlets and on the TicketNet website.

Doors will open at 6 pm on the day of the show.

Slash last visited the Philippines in 2018 when Guns N’ Roses held their Not in This Lifetime Tour at the Philippine Arena.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist has been releasing full-length albums featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators since 2012. Most recently, in February 2022, he dropped the 10-track album 4 with the rock ensemble. – Rappler.com