Sorry, Weezer fans – Plus63 Festival Manila 2023 is postponed

MANILA, Philippines – Plus63 Festival Manila 2023 has been indefinitely postponed, the festival’s organizers announced on social media on Monday, October 2.

“We had big dreams for the festival’s inaugural launch in Manila, but things don’t always turn out the way we plan – sometimes, it’s for the best,” the statement read.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this will cause. Rest assured that our team is working hard to give you the #PLUS63Festival experience you deserve and we thank you for your continued support and patience as we are preparing something bigger for 2024,” it added.

This year’s festival, slated for October 14 at at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City, had alt-rock band Weezer as one of its headliners – the first time the band was supposed to perform in the Philippines. Alongside Weezer on the lineup were local artists Lola Amour, PlayerTwo, and mxmToon, among others. – Rappler.com