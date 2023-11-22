‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse’ live concert coming to Manila in December

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Calling all Spider-fans! The Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse concert is finally happening live in Manila on December 30 at 3 pm and 7 pm at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.

A live orchestra, turntables, and percussion will be serenading concert-goers with the award-winning film’s score and soundtrack while the film’s animation will be projected on a high-definition screen.

Acclaimed English composer and songwriter Daniel Pemberton took the reins for the creation of the film’s musical score.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written. Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things, it is so technically complex I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live concert, but somehow, we have,” said Pemberton in to a press release.

The live concert first premiered in March at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. The shows featured music by Post Malone, Lil’ Wayne, Jaden Smith, Aminé, Swae Lee, and Nicki Minaj.

Ticket prices range from P2,700 for Balcony B to P4,750 for VIP. Tickets will go on sale on November 25 on the SM Tickets website, as well as physical SM Ticket outlets nationwide.

Seat plan and ticket prices for Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse – Live in Concert at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier. Wilbros Live

The Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse live concert is also scheduled for multiple runs across different cities in the US, UK, and Canada before its Manila stop.

The film premiered in 2018. It follows Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales, who transforms into Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Its sequel, Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse premiered in late May in Philippine theaters. – Rappler.com