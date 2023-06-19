Spotify House redefines the Filipino listening experience

Crafted with Filipino music enthusiasts in mind, Spotify House showcases three music 'rooms': Hip-Hop, Nostalgia, and Rave

MANILA, Philippines – Live, pulsing music took center stage as Spotify Philippines unveiled Spotify House, a reimagined listening experience for Filipino audiophiles.

The event, held at Baked Studios, Makati on Thursday, June 7, showcased the power of curated playlists and celebrated the country’s diverse musical landscape.

The night started with a surprise performance from singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker, who captivated the crowd with hits “comethru” and “you were good to me.”

Courtesy of Spotify

The Hip-Hop room reverberated with vibrant beats and powerful bars from Spotify’s Kalye playlist. Local talents PLAYERTWO from Davao also took the stage, with crowd favorites like “THAT’S MY BABY” and “TIKTIKTOKIN” igniting the room.

Courtesy of Spotify

Meanwhile, in the Rave room, music, art, and light intertwined seamlessly. Inspired by Spotify’s high-octane Planet Rave playlist, the room showcased pulsating electronic tracks and remixes.

The Nostalgia room, in turn, invited guests to relive cherished memories, encouraging them to sing along to Spotify’s OPM Rock Hits playlist. Attendees belted out classics from legendary Filipino bands such as Parokya ni Edgar, Eraserheads, and Rivermaya.

Spotify House showcased the platform’s commitment to revolutionizing music streaming, empowering users to curate music experiences and explore all kinds of artists from across the Philippines. – Rappler.com