Spotify PH names podcast awardees for 2023 Wrapped campaign

MANILA, Philippines – Music clearly isn’t the only thing that’s popular among Filipinos as three Filipino podcasts were recognized during Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped campaign on Thursday, November 30.

The awards were handed out during Spotify’s year-end party It’s Been Real 2023 held at Corner House in San Juan City.

Slater Young and Kryz Uy’s skypodcast was named the Top Podcast of the Year. It sees the couple talk about anything under the sun – like family, love, relationships, mundane experiences, and life in general.

TOP PODCAST OF THE YEAR. Slater Young receives the Top Podcast of the Year award for skypodcast. Juno Reyes/Rappler

“The podcast is unlike any other social media platform. You really get to connect with a lot of people. A lot of the ups, a lot of the downs, a lot of the struggles, you are able to share it in a more sensitive way and we’re very, very thankful for being able to connect [with our listeners] on such a deep level,” Slater said during his acceptance speech.

Trailing behind skypodcast is Barangay Love Stories, Hugot Marcelo, Dear MOR, and Kwentong Takipsilim Pinoy Tagalog Horror Stories Podcast, in that order.

Meanwhile, Queerfully Yours was named the Top New Podcast of the Year, 2023 in the group category. The podcast serves as a safe space for fellow members of the LGBTQ+ community as its hosts Chardie B, Poca, Steven Bansil, and Miss Deliciousness discuss the queer Filipino experience infused with humor here and there.

QUEERFULLY YOURS. LGBTQ+-led podcast Queerfully Yours takes home the Top New Podcast of the Year, 2023 in the group category. Juno Reyes/Rappler

“When we started Queerfully Yours, it was meant to be for the LGBT community, pero as it turned out, it opened a lot of questions mostly for the straight community, kasi now, somehow they [get to] understand what we go through, ‘yung mga experiences namin….Siguro that’s the most rewarding part, knowing na kahit papaano (somehow), the heterosexual community now knows what we experience as part of the LGBT community,” Steven said.

The self-improvement podcast Gift Podcast by Gift Boiser also bagged the Top New Podcast of the Year, 2023 in the solo category. – Rappler.com