Come back, be here: Swifties bat for Eras Tour PH with The Eras Festival in Manila

If this was a movie, Taylor would be here by now

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Swifties, this is your chance to speak now and show Taylor Swift how much you miss her!

Fan organization Swifties Philippines will host The Eras Festival in Manila at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on March 31, in a bid to get Swift to include the Philippines in the Asian leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. The program, which is free of admission, will be held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay Activity Center and will begin at 3 pm.

“This festival is going to be a celebration of Taylor’s music from her debut up to her latest album – Midnights,” Swiftie Philippines admins Chelsea Guieb and Lele Suizo said in a statement.

Swifties Philippines has been organizing fan gatherings and activities like Swiftmas and Midnights Mayhem in Mall of Asia, and when Taylor announced her highly-anticipated Eras Tour, Guieb and Suizo knew they wanted their next event to celebrate her entire discography.

More importantly, they want to show the world just how much the Philippines wants Taylor back.

“We formed this fan-gathering movement to voice out how much Filipino Swifties want The Eras Tour. Hopefully, Taylor and her team could see that she must include the Philippines [in] her concert tour,” they said.

The last time Swift toured in the Philippines was in June 2014, during the Southeast Asian leg of the Red Tour.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner has amassed a colossal fanbase in the Philippines – also nicknamed Taylor Nation by her fandom – where she was the most streamed artist in 2022. Swift was also the first artist in Philippine history to simultaneously occupy every spot in the Top 13 of Billboard Philippines’ Top Songs Chart.

Swifties can expect live performances from fellow fans, merchant booths selling official and fan-made merchandise, activity and photo areas, and Taylor Swift-related games where players can win prizes.

Participating merchant booths include Comet Collectibles, Project Pop | PH, Music & Lyrics, Paper Lover PH, Enchanted Pastel, and Taylor Made.

Swiftie organizations from Visayas and Mindanao will also host their own versions of The Eras Festival in Cebu and Davao, respectively. – Rappler.com