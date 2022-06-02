They’re back! The 1975 confirms 5th album, teases release date

COMEBACK. The 1975 is returning with a new album.

The pop-rock band is returning with ‘a new era’ for their upcoming album

MANILA, Philippines – After more than three months since deactivating their social media accounts, The 1975 finally returned online on Wednesday, June 1, to confirm their fifth album.

“Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

This announcement was somehow expected by fans, since June 1 is a significant date for the band name’s etymology, with it being based on a book that contained a scribbling of “1st June, the 1975.”

The band also went old school by sharing posters of the band’s frontman, Matthew Healy, around random streets in London with the date “7 July” printed on top, which fans suspect to be the release date of the fifth studio album.

Along with these announcements, several updates were made on their Spotify page, official website, and even Instagram profile pictures.

The 1975 members Matty Healy, George Daniel, Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann, also shared three cryptic posts on their Instagram accounts. The posts contain the letters “BFIAFL,” possibly hinting at the new album’s title.

Fans who can sign up for their newsletter, promising “album 5 news first” for updates.

The 1975 is a British pop-rock band best known for their hit songs, “Somebody Else,” “The Sound,” “Chocolate,” “Girls,” “Robbers,” and many others. Their last album was Notes on a Conditional Form which was released in 2020. – with reports from Elle Guison/ Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern