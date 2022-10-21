The 1975 is coming to Manila in 2023

THE 1975. The band is heading to Manila.

The show is part of the band's 'At Their Very Best' tour

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars! The 1975 is coming to Manila to play a one-night show at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 3, 2023.

Producers Pulp Live World made the announcement on Twitter on Friday, October 21.

It's happening. It's here. And it's real.



PULP Live World proudly brings you At Their Very Best 2023, @the1975 live right here in Manila on May 3, 2023 at the @MOAArena.



Now that’s the Happiness only THE 1975 can bring When We Are Together. #THE1975inManila2023 pic.twitter.com/RHHt8e5FIu — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) October 21, 2022

The upcoming concert is part of the English rock band’s At Their Very Best tour, which will take them across North America in November, and around several cities in Japan in April 2023.

The Manila show is the band’s first time performing in the country since 2019, and their fifth Philippine show overall.

Ticket prices and sale schedules have yet to be announced.

The 1975 is made up of Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel. They first formed the band in 2002, and have since released several chart-topping albums, starting with their eponymous debut album.

They released their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language on October 14, just a week before their Manila concert was announced. – Rappler.com