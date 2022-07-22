THE BOYZ confirms August comeback

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready for THE BOYZ! The K-pop boy group is set to return with a new mini album in August, their agency IST Entertainment confirmed on Friday, July 22.

“On August 16, THE BOYZ will release their seventh mini album and begin [their comeback] promotions,” the agency announced, according to Soompi.

IST Entertainment also mentioned that the THE BOYZ will be releasing a trailer film on July 25. From then on, fans can expect the gradual release of a variety of teasers. “Please show lots of interest and anticipation,” the agency requested.

The upcoming mini-album’s title and concept have yet to be announced. It will be THE BOYZ’s first comeback in nine months after the release of their third single album MAVERICK in November 2021.

Aside from the comeback and album release, the boy group is also gearing up for its sold-out encore concert “THE B-ZONE” in Seoul, South Korea. It will be held for three nights from August 5 to 7 at the KSPO Dome. They will also be heading to Thailand for the said world tour on July 23 and 24.

The BOYZ is an 11-member K-pop boy group composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. They debuted in December 2017 with the mini-album The First. Lead dancer and rapper Hwall parted ways with the group in 2019. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.