The Maine is returning to Manila for an August 2022 concert

MANILA, Philippines – They heard you, Filipino fans! The Maine is coming back to Manila for a one-night concert.

PULP Live Manila announced that the American rock band is performing at Skydome, SM North EDSA on August 27. The concert tour marks the group’s 15th anniversary and also follows the release of their eight studio album XOXO: From Love and Anxiety in Real Time.

Been a long wait, hasn't it? We hope you're ready — because @themaine's bringing you back love in real time this August 27, 2022 at the Skydome, @smnorthedsa. Tickets go on sale starting May 1 via @smtickets and @minimall_ph, nationwide/online.#TheMaineinManila2022 pic.twitter.com/AbyKfQ25dk — PULP Live World (@PULPLiveWorld) March 30, 2022

In a press release, The Maine left a message to their Filipino fans: “You are okay. And if you’re not right now, you will be soon – because they will be bringing a vibrant and significant era here in Manila.”

Tickets are priced at P4,500 for Platinum sections, P3,000 for Gold sections, and P2,500 for Silver sections. All tickets come with a special meet-and-greet session with the band.

Tickets go on sale on May 1 at 10 am at all SM Tickets outlets nationwide and online at www.smtickets.com or via www.minimall.ph.

Only fully vaccinated ticket holders will be allowed inside the concert venue.

The Maine last performed in Manila in 2019 as part of their “You Are OK” tour. They are known for their tracks “Don’t Come Down,” “Into You Arms,” and “Go on Then, Love.” – Rappler.com