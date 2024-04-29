Here’s what you need to know about PREP’s upcoming concert in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The band behind the hit song 'Pictures of You' and the groovy rendition of 'As It Was' is returning to Manila for a one-night show!

MANILA, Philippines – PREP is returning to Manila for a one-night concert on Tuesday, May 7, at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Known for hits like “Pictures of You,” “As It Was,” and “Cheapest Flight,” the London-based alternative indie band will be marking its fifth time in the country on its May 7 show.

“It was one of the most loud and vibey gigs where people were singing along with every lyric. Like singing the whole songs, not just the choruses, verses, all the way through the show. All the way through the show, you got this rowdy excitement that was so nice,” PREP said about their last Manila gig organized by Karpos Multimedia.

If you’re still thinking about whether or not you should catch PREP live, here’s everything you need to know about the band’s upcoming concert!

Securing your tickets

Tickets for PREP’s May 7 show are priced at P3,260 for General Admission Early Bird and P4,330 for GA Regular.

While the Early Bird tickets are already sold out, you can still get your hands on the GA Regular tickets on the Tickelo website.

Children ages 3 and below will be granted free admission, while minors from the ages of 4 to 17 will be ticketed. All minors must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing parent or guardian. Take note that there will be a ratio of one adult to two minors.

Concert day

The concert will be held at the Filinvest Test in Alabang at 8 pm. As all tickets for the show are general admission, there won’t be any barriers separating any sections, so it’s best to come there early to secure your spot.

Minors, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities will also be required to sign a waiver upon entry into the venue.

Re-entry is prohibited, so make sure you already have everything you need prior to entering the venue, like your wallet, phone, portable charger, and other concert necessities.

PREP consists of members Tom Havelock on vocals, Dan Radclyffe on the guitars, Llywelyn Ap Myrddin on the keys, and Guillaume Jambel on the drums. Its latest release is the single “Getaway” featuring Thai singer Phum Viphurit. – Rappler.com