TS11 is coming: What we know so far about Taylor Swift’s new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

MANILA, Philippines – How are we feeling, Swifties? Aside from Taylor Swift’s historic win at the Grammys, the pop superstar also gave fans another reason to celebrate: her upcoming album titled The Tortured Poets Department.

During the ceremony on Monday, February 5 (Sunday, February 4 in the US), Taylor received her 13th and 14th win at the annual awards show. As she celebrated her first trophy of the night for best pop vocal album for Midnights, the singer made the announcement about her 11th studio album.

“I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping for the last two years. Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you,” she said.

True to her word, the announcement about the said album then went live on her official social media accounts. The artwork for the new album is a black-and-white photo of Taylor lying in bed.

Alongside the album cover is a handwritten note that read: “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My vein of pitch black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry.” Then, the singer signed the note by referring to herself as “The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

TS11, Grammy history, and ‘The Eras Tour’

Pre-orders for The Tortured Poets Department album are now ongoing, but additional details about it, such as tracklist and collaborators, have yet to be announced.

However, according to Taylor’s website, her new album will include 16 songs plus the bonus track titled “The Manuscript.”

Speculations that the singer was working on a new album started making rounds in October 2023 when she shared a series of photos on her Instagram that featured her and co-writer Jack Antonoff in a recording studio and holding up a total of 11 fingers. Fans have considered this as Taylor’s Easter Egg for her 11th album.

But many fans were also speculating that the singer was making an announcement about Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as hours before the Grammy ceremony, the singer had changed her profile pictures on social media with a black-and-white version of her Midnights album cover. Black is the color most often associated with her album Reputation.

Reputation is one of the two remaining albums in her Taylor’s Version re-recording project. She began re-recording her old albums in 2020 as a way to “regain ownership” of the master recordings of her first six albums following a rights dispute with her former label Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun.

Since 2020, Taylor has released a total of seven albums, including four re-recordings.

Taylor’s 10th studio album, Midnights, was hailed Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys. Following this, she now holds the record as the only artist in the Grammy history to win the top award four times.

Currently, the singer is on her The Eras Tour. The concert tour kicked off in March 2023 and is set to conclude in November 2024. – Rappler.com