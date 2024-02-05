Taylor Swift makes Grammy history with fourth album of year win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024.

Taylor Swift is the only artist in the 66-year Grammys history to win the coveted honor four times

LOS ANGELES, USA – Taylor Swift won the Grammy award on Sunday, February 4, for album of the year, becoming the only artist to win the top music industry prize four times over her career.

Swift won the honor on Sunday for pop album Midnights at a ceremony dominated by female musicians.

Billie Eilish claimed song of the year for “What Was I Made For?,” a ballad written for the Barbie movie soundtrack. Miley Cyrus landed the record of the year honor for her empowerment anthem “Flowers.”

Best new artist went to R&B and pop singer Victoria Monet.

Winners were chosen by the musicians, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. The group has worked to diversify its membership in recent years by inviting more women and people of color to its ranks. – Rappler.com