Ticket prices, seat plan: Bruno Major in Manila

Tickets go on sale for the general public on May 7, at 10 am

MANILA, Philippines – Karpos released the seat plan and ticket prices for Bruno Major’s concert in Manila on Tuesday, April 30.

The pre-sale is scheduled from May 3, 10 am, to May 6, 11:59 pm. Those who want to access the pre-sale must sign up at brunomajor.com to get the code. Meanwhile, tickets go on sale for the general public on May 7, at 10 am. Tickets may only be purchased via tickelo.com.

According to the concert promoter, ticket prices for the British singer-songwriter’s one-night show are as follows:

SVIP – P6,100

VIP – P5,000

Loge – P3,350

Balcony – 1,700

Each person is limited to buying a maximum of four tickets, regardless of ticket type.

The one-night concert, which is a part of the singer’s 2024 Asia Tour, will be held on September 7, 8 pm, at the PICC Plenary Hall in Pasay City.

In its announcement, Karpos said that attendees must come in formal or semi-formal attire to adhere to the venue’s dress code. Guests wearing shorts, flip-flops, and sandos (singlet) will be denied entry into PICC.

Minors aged 8 to 17 will be ticketed and must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing parent or guardian, maintaining the ratio of one adult to two minors. Minors aged 7 and below will not be allowed into the concert.

Bruno Major is the artist behind the songs “Easily,” “Nothing,” and “The Most Beautiful Thing.” He last visited the country in August 2023 for his Tour of Planet Earth stop in Manila. – Rappler.com