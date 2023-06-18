Ticket prices, seat plan: Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ at Philippine Arena 

Tickets, which range from P2,500 to P46,000, will be available starting June 19

MANILA, Philippines – The ticket prices and seat plan for Coldplay’s upcoming Music of the Spheres concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan were announced on Friday, June 16.

According to concert organizer Live Nation Philippines, ticket prices range from P2,500 for the UBC sides to P22,000 for LBA Premium 1. Meanwhile, floor standing tickets cost P11,000.

📣𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲: 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 – 🇵🇭

🌎𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞: 19 Jun (Mon), 10am – 11:59pm

Subscribe to Coldplay’s newsletter https://t.co/G4m3KDGOUU starting today to be eligible for the presale. An email will be sent to… pic.twitter.com/1J8U7SiBjJ — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) June 16, 2023

Fans can also purchase the the Ultimate Spheres Experience (P46,000) and Supersolix Experience (P30,000) – which will include perks such as a specially designed sustainable Coldplay gift item and backstage tour, depending on the package.

Both packages also include one P22,000 seated ticket, dedicated entrance to the venue, and access to dedicated merchandise counters.

Members of the artist’s official fanclub and Live Nation Philippines will have an early chance to secure tickets during the pre-sale on June 19, 10 am, while the general sale starts on June 20, 12 pm.

The one-night show is set for January 19, 2024.

The upcoming January 2024 show would serve as the band’s first visit to the Philippines in almost seven years. They last performed in the country in April 2017 for their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

The Grammy-winning alternative pop-rock band is known for their songs “Yellow,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Fix You,” “The Scientist,” “My Universe,” and “Everglow.” – Rappler.com