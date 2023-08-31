Ticket prices, seat plan: Joji’s ‘Pandemonium’ concert in Manila 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VIP packages for the November show range from P18,030 to P22,850

MANILA, Philippines – The ticket prices and seat plan for Joji’s Pandemonium concert in Manila have been announced on Thursday, August 31.

According to event organizer Insignia Presents, ticket prices range from P3,500 for the Upper Box sections to P7,000 for the VIP Standing and Seated sections.

Here are the inclusions of the VIP packages! 👀#JOJIinManila #PandemoniumTour



Tickets on sale Saturday, September 2 | 10AM local time via https://t.co/yCtIfeQtAK or @TicketNetPH. 🎫 pic.twitter.com/jUHswdAVYQ — Insignia Presents (@InsigniaPresent) August 31, 2023

Meanwhile, there are also VIP packages that range from P18,030 to P22,850. Perks such as exclusive pre-show VIP screening and limited edition set of Joji tour prints are available depending on the VIP package.

Tickets will go on sale starting September 2, 10 am via Insignia Presents website or TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

The one-night show is set for November 28 at the Araneta Coliseum. It will serve as Joji’s first solo concert in the country.

Joji previously headlined the inaugural Head In The Couds Manila, which happened in December 2022, and the Plus63 Festival in Cebu in February 2023.

Joji is best known for songs “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK,” “Glimpse of Us,” “Gimme Love,” and “YEAH RIGHT.” – Rappler.com