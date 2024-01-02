Ticket prices, seat plan: Jonas Brothers Live in Manila 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Jo Bros fans! The ticket prices and seat plan for the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming Manila concert have been released by concert promoter Ovation Productions on Tuesday, January 2.

Tickets for the February 22 concert at the Mall of Asia Arena will be on sale beginning January 6, 12 pm, at smtickets.com. Prices range from P2,500 for Gen Ad to P18,500 for SVIP, plus ticketing charges. Both SVIP and VIP are standing room only.

Seat plan and ticket prices for Jonas Brothers live in Manila on February 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena.



The three-member pop-rock band will be “celebrating five albums” during their concert. The band was last in Manila for an October 2012 concert also at the SM Mall of Asia.

The Jonas Brothers – made up of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas – formed in 2005 and reached peak fame with their roles in Disney’s Camp Rock, and hit singles like “Year 3000.” The band then came out with four studio albums, releasing hit songs, such as “Lovebug,” “Burnin’ Up,” “S.O.S.,” “Paranoid,” “Pom Poms,” and “When You Look Me in the Eyes,” among others.

Due to “complications within the group,” the band split in 2013, with Nick and Joe pursuing solo music careers soon after.

In 2019, the brothers reunited, releasing their comeback single “Sucker” under their fifth album V. In May, they released The Album. – Rappler.com