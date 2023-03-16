Ticket prices, seat plan: The Corrs Live in Manila

Music
THE CORRS. The Irish folk-pop band is headed to Manila.

The Irish folk-pop band is set to play a two-night show in October

MANILA, Philippines – ICYMI, Irish folk-pop band The Corrs is returning to Manila for the first time in over 20 years, and tickets are set to go on sale soon.

Producers PULP Live World announced the ticket prices and seat plan in a Thursday, March 16 tweet. Prices range from P3,500 for general admission, to P22,500 for VVIP – exclusive of ticketing charges. All tickets are seated.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketnet’s website and Ticketnet outlets nationwide starting Sunday, March 19, from 12 pm onwards.

The band is set to perform for two nights – October 21 and 22 – at the Araneta Coliseum. It’s the same venue where they last performed in the Philippines in 2001.

The Corrs is made up of siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline, and Jim Corr. They rose to fame in the early ’90s, and have since become known for their sound that infuses traditional Celtic influences into contemporary pop-rock tunes.

Throughout their career, they’ve become known for hits such as “Runaway,” “Breathless,” “All the Love in the World,” “What Can I Do,” and “So Young.” – Rappler.com

